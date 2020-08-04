Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 3,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. 426,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

