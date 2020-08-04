Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 61 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.14. 148,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.29.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

