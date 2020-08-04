Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.69. 196,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.