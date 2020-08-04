Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The company has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

