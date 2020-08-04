Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $152.82. 175,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

