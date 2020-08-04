Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 937,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

