Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

