Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $227.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

