Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.50.

SUPV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,614. The firm has a market cap of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

