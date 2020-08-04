Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

