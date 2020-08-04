Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 1.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,423,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 885,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

