Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

