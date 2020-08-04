Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 733,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

