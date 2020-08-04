Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 350.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 186.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 270,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 461,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 97,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,801,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 303,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

