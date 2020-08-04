Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.48. 9,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,863. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

