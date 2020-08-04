Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,066. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.