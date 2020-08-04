Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 5.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 274.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,501. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $303.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.11 and a 200 day moving average of $252.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

