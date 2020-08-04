Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 77.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 266,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.