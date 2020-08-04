Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

