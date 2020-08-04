Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $907,557.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00013465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and $907,557.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,246.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.03462648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.23 or 0.02562835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00512356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00772786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00063280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00733764 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,154,269 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

