Havy (HAVY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Havy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Havy has a market capitalization of $13,669.29 and $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Havy has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00462081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014775 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003446 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013891 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,818,147,082 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Havy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

