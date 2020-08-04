Head to Head Survey: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orthofix Medical and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 GenMark Diagnostics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.93%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -0.81% 7.46% 5.11% GenMark Diagnostics -40.18% -310.58% -38.11%

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.33 -$28.46 million $1.47 21.67 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 13.37 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -23.20

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats GenMark Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

