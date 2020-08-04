Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 29th

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.