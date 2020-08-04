Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.83

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 220198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2,208.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

