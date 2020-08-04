HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Releases Earnings Results

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.29. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.