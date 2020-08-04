Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

HRC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 458,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 55.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

