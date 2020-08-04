Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 35.7% Higher

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s stock price traded up 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, 9,023,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 666% from the average session volume of 1,177,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

In other news, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of Hillcrest Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,990.65. Also, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of Hillcrest Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,000.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

