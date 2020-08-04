Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.