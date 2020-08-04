Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.59. 18,881,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.