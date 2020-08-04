Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 40.1% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.94. 6,918,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

