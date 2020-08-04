Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,627,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,223. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

