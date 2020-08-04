Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.64. 12,854,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,132,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

