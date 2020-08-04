iDealCash (DEAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,614.18

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $162,614.18 and approximately $260.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00634398 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.26 or 0.01975171 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000680 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008868 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006271 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000717 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

