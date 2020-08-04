Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.89

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 1091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Also, CEO William Hoffman bought 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $248,805.00. Insiders acquired a total of 153,898 shares of company stock worth $2,924,062 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $782,000.

