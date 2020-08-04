Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 1,352,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.