Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

