Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 1,678,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

