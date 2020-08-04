InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 4,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,578. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

