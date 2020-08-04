inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. inTEST has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -0.06-0.03 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 3,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,326. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.