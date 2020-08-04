Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $269.15. 21,462,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $270.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

