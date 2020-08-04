Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.07. 2,998,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.