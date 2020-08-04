Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

IRMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.32. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 124.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

