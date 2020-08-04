iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.32

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,660.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

