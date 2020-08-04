iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 11,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,957. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

