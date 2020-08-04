iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 5,149,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

