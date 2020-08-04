iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 5,286,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

