iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,020 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,963.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after buying an additional 2,374,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 513,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 317,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 993.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

