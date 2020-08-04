iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.55. 848,123 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

