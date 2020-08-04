iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. 371,893 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

