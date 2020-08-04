iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,299,000 after buying an additional 5,088,698 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,007,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,251,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,236. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

